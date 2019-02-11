Can endorsement of Buhari, Atiku influence your vote? (4)

Mr. Rufus Obomenfo,Worker

Endorsements do not mean that the candidates are the best but they are our feasible options at the moment. I will vote for Atiku Abubakar, who has shown a better understanding of leadership than Buhari. The APC leaders who are marketing Buhari know that it is difficult to market him because of his obvious failure. Anyone who endorses Buhari is on his own because Buhari knows that Nigerians do not want him anymore.

Mr. Samuel Uche, Student

I didn’t give anyone the right to endorse Buhari and Atiku on my behalf. Those, who have endorsed them, do not represent my interest. They are after what they will get from the national purse because I am sure they don’t have followers. Those who have endorsed did that for themselves, not for me. I know I will not vote for anyone who has brought misery to this country. I will vote according to my conscience.

Mr. Keneth Okonkwo, Worker

With due respect to our leaders who endorsed Buhari and Atiku, I will state here that their actions have no impact on who I will vote for. My vote is my weapon against bad governance and anything that may destroy the future of this country. I belong to the new generation and it would be disastrous if I take a decision that would further dim the prospects of young Nigerians.

Mr. Japhet Omene, Analyst

People should not condemn our elders for endorsing Buhari and Atiku because it is normal to endorse candidates. What some people seem to forget is that these leaders have followers, who look up to them. Therefore, it would amount to immaturity to say that their endorsements will not influence prospective voters. As for me, I will vote based on my assessment of the candidates.

Mr. Chukwuma Tony, Mechanic

This election is about the future of this country not about Atiku and Buhari. Nigeria is bigger and more important than both of them. I get disturbed when people forget about the issues and keep talking about the two candidates. Why are they not talking about the price of garri, rice, yam, vehicle spare parts and other items in Nigeria? I want a President who would reverse the standard of living to how it was before May 29, 2015.

Mr. Chukwuka Morka, Businessman

Nigerians should forget about who endorsed who and use their PVCs to make a fundamental statement next Saturday. It would not be a bad action if I vote according to what my elders want. The elders who have endorsed the candidates are men of wisdom who saw tomorrow. I am wishing Nigerians the best and I am sure the best will emerge on Saturday. God bless Nigeria.