Campaign won’t stop my visit to schools, says Obi

Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has said electioneering engagements for the February poll will not stop him from his routine visits to schools.

Obi said this yesterday during his visit to St. Patrick’s Secondary School, Ugwuagba, Obosi.

Obi who encouraged students to remain focused in their academic pursuits, told them that education remained the most essential currency for competition in the world of today.

Obi assured the students that an Atiku-led government would make education a priority.

“Atiku is education-friendly. I have had many sessions with him on how we would tackle the problem of education in order to get it right. He is saddened by the incessant strikes by lecturers of higher institutions and he is determined to end the menace”.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Senior Prefect, Master Onyekachukwu Obasi thanked Obi for his wonderful stewardship in Anambra. He said it was under him that their school got brand new buses, computers, generators, internet connectivity, among other necessary infrastructure.