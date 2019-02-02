Campaign rally: Majemite hails Ughelli South PDP members

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Campaign Council , Delta Central chapter, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite has hailed members and supporters of the party in Ughelli South Local Government Area for their huge turnout at the campaign rally held at Jeremi Primary School, Otu Jeremi.

Majemite who spoke to our correspondent at the event noted that the massive turn out of party members and supporters showed that the local government area is truly for PDP.

He seized the opportunity to call on electorate in the area to ensure that they have their PVCs to enable them cast their votes, saying that it is only through their votes that the victories of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP candidates can be guaranteed in the forthcoming general elections.

While reviewing the activities of PDP campaign council so far in Delta Central senatorial district, he remarked that the party campaigns in the area have been successful, saying that the turn out of members and supporters of the party in the various local governments in the area was awesome

Majemite noted that the numerous laudable achievements of Governor Okowa was responsible for the success of the campaign council in the area, just as he commended members of the various committees in the council for their contributions toward the success of the campaigns in Delta Central so far. He, however, urged members of the committees to put in more efforts in order to achieve the major aim of the campaign council, which he said, is to achieve total victory for the PDP in the area in the forthcoming general elections.