Campaign rally: Majemite hails Ughelli South PDP members

On 12:57 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Campaign Council , Delta Central chapter, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite has hailed members and supporters of the party in Ughelli South Local Government Area for their huge turnout at the campaign rally held at Jeremi Primary School, Otu Jeremi.

Chairman, PDP ,Delta Central senatorial district , Chief A. P Fovie (left), and Chairman, PDP, Campaign Council, Ughelli South senatorial district chapter, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite during the PDP Ughelli South Local Government Area Campaign rally at Jeremi Primary School, Otu Jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area

Majemite who spoke to our correspondent at the event noted that the massive turn out of party members and supporters showed that the local government area is truly for PDP.

He seized the opportunity to call on electorate in the area to ensure that they have their PVCs  to enable them  cast their votes, saying that it is only through their votes that the victories of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP candidates can be guaranteed  in the forthcoming general elections.

While reviewing the activities of  PDP campaign council so far in  Delta Central senatorial district, he remarked that the party campaigns  in the area have  been successful, saying that the turn out of members and supporters of the party in  the various local governments in the area was awesome

Majemite noted that the numerous laudable achievements of Governor Okowa was responsible for the success of the campaign council in the area, just as he commended members of the various committees in the council for their contributions toward the success of the campaigns in Delta Central so far. He, however, urged members of the committees to put in  more efforts in order to achieve the major aim of the campaign council, which he said, is to  achieve  total victory for the PDP in the area in the forthcoming general elections.


