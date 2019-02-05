Campaign: Buhari, Osinbajo arrive Ondo, Ekiti amidst tight security

President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday arrived in Akure, the Ondo State capital, amidst heavy security on a campaign visit to Ondo and Ekiti states for the 2019 general elections.

Buhari and Vice President started their campaign from Ekiti to seek re-election to their offices as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari was received by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, and Chief Olusola Oke, Director of Buhari Campaign Organisation in the South West.

Others include Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, representing Ondo North Senatorial District and Mr Olaide Adelami, State Coordinator, Presidential Support Committee in Ondo State.

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport, Chief Bola Tinubu, the Head of the Presidential Campaign and Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s National Chairman, also arrived after the president and vice president

The men of the Nigerian Police were led by Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, Commissioner of Police in the state.

Other security agencies include men of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), among others.