CAF U-20 Nations Cup: F/Eagles go for S/Africa jugular

By John Egbokhan

Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun has told his charges to brace up for a titanic duel when they battle South Africa today in their second group match of the 21st Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian junior team got their campaign off to a flier with a thumping 2-0 win over Burundi at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey on Saturday and another win today in Niger Republic will guarantee them a World Cup ticket in Poland.

South Africa played a 1-1 draw against hosts Niger on Saturday and are in dire need of a victory against the Nigerians to get their tournament back on track, a development that coach Aigbogun recognises makes the team from the Rainbow country a dangerous side.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match briefing yesterday, the former Warri Wolves and Enyimba gaffer urged his players to go for the jugular of the Soouth Africans, noting that they must not treat them with kids gloves.

”We must recognize that our group is very strong and we must be careful against our next opponent. It is for us to take the games one after the other without neglecting or underrating any team”, said Aigbogun.

”We are entering a second game that will be different from the first which we won. I can’t say that our team will play in the same style as against Burundi but we know one thing; we are here to qualify for the World Cup”