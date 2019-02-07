CAF Confed Cup: Rangers won’t play under pressure — Ajani

Rangers Football Club of Enugu striker Ibrahim Ajani has admitted that he respects CS Sfaxien pedigree in the CAF Confederation Cup but is confident of getting a result.

The Flying Antelopes travel to Sfaxien next week Wednesday and the former Enyimba striker from Ogun State has highlighted the Tunisian’s organisation.

“We will continue to raise our game knowing well that the Tunisians are always tactical in their approach.

“We will be hoping to repeat our home form away. When we play away against the Tunisian side, we will not be playing under any pressure.

Rangers are in a rather tough group that includes another Tunisian giant in Etoile de Sahel.

“We were not considered as favourite because the North African sides were former champions and they are highly-rated in the continent.

“Winning all our home matches are crucial to our qualification to the knockout stage.

“This I believe we can achieve with determination and support from the home fans. I am confident that team (will) make the country proud,” Ajani concluded.