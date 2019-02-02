CAF Champions League results

CAF Champions League matchday 3 results Saturday:

Group A

At Enugu, Nigeria

Lobi Stars (NGR) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Nahiri 19-pen)

Friday

At Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 3 (Lebusa 10, Zwane 56, Tade 90+2) ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 1 (Diomande 15-pen)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Sundowns 3 2 0 1 6 4 6

Wydad 3 2 0 1 7 4 6

ASEC 3 1 0 2 4 8 3

Lobi 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

Group B

At Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

FC Platinum (ZIM) 0 Horoya AC (GUI) 1 (Assoko 51-pen)

At Soweto, South Africa

Orlando Pirates (RSA) v Esperance (TUN, holders) 1900 GMT

Standings

Pirates 2 1 1 0 3 0 4

Esperance 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Horoya 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Platinum 3 0 1 2 0 3 1

Group C

At Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo

TP Mazembe (COD) 8 (Mondeka 11, 39, Miche 23, Muleka 37, 61, Mputu 76, 83, Meschak 80) Club Africain (TUN) 0

Bye: CS Constantine (ALG)

Standings

CS Constantine 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

TP Mazembe 2 1 0 1 8 3 3

Club Africain 2 0 0 2 0 9 0

Note: Ismaily (EGY) disqualified after matchday 2 due to crowd violence

Group D

At Kinshasa

V Club (COD) v JS Saoura (ALG) 1600 GMT

At Alexandria, Egypt

Al Ahly (EGY) v Simba SC (TAN) 1900 GMT

Standings

Ahly 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

V Club 2 1 0 1 5 2 3

Simba 2 1 0 1 3 5 3

Saoura 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Notes

— Head-to-head records separate clubs level on points

— Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals


