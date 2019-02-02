CAF Champions League results

CAF Champions League matchday 3 results Saturday:
Group A
At Enugu, Nigeria
Lobi Stars (NGR) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Nahiri 19-pen)
Friday
At Pretoria
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 3 (Lebusa 10, Zwane 56, Tade 90+2) ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 1 (Diomande 15-pen)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Sundowns 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Wydad 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
ASEC 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
Lobi 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Group B
At Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
FC Platinum (ZIM) 0 Horoya AC (GUI) 1 (Assoko 51-pen)
At Soweto, South Africa
Orlando Pirates (RSA) v Esperance (TUN, holders) 1900 GMT
Standings
Pirates 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
Esperance 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Horoya 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Platinum 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
Group C
At Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo
TP Mazembe (COD) 8 (Mondeka 11, 39, Miche 23, Muleka 37, 61, Mputu 76, 83, Meschak 80) Club Africain (TUN) 0
Bye: CS Constantine (ALG)
Standings
CS Constantine 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
TP Mazembe 2 1 0 1 8 3 3
Club Africain 2 0 0 2 0 9 0
Note: Ismaily (EGY) disqualified after matchday 2 due to crowd violence
Group D
At Kinshasa
V Club (COD) v JS Saoura (ALG) 1600 GMT
At Alexandria, Egypt
Al Ahly (EGY) v Simba SC (TAN) 1900 GMT
Standings
Ahly 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
V Club 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Simba 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Saoura 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Notes
— Head-to-head records separate clubs level on points
— Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals