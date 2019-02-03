CAF Champions League: Lobi fall to Wydad in Enugu

Lobi Stars of Makurdi have found themselves in a tight corner as they lost 1-0 to visiting Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in group A CAF Champions League match the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu yesterday. Lobi failed to recover from a 29th minute goal scored by Wydad ‘s Mohammed Nahiri after teammate Mohamed Ounajem was tripped by Lobi’s Sanni Mama Bah-Yere in the box.

Ahmed Tagnaouti of Wydad was the busier goalkeeper and did well to get down and push away a Yaya Kone header before half-time on a scorching afternoon in Enugu. Lobi offered little going forward and when they occasionally threatened, Tagnaouti was there to thwart them and ensure the Moroccans retained their advantage.

With the result, Lobi Stars is currently placed third on the group A table on three points after three games losing twice in three group games so far while Wydad top the group on six points followed by Mamelodi Sundowns on six points while ASEC Mimosa is bottom of the table on three points.

Lobi will be visitors to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in match day four of the group stage of the competition at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Tuesday February 12 by 8pm Nigerian time with a favorable result needed to keep their hopes of moving to the quarter finals alive.