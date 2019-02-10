CAF boss Ahmad faces impeachment

Confederation of Africa Football president, Ahmad is facing a threat to his reign after being accused of violating the statutes of African football’s ruling body.

Executive Committee (ExCo) member Musa Bility called for an urgent ExCo meeting on Friday.

He wants Ahmad’s decisions to redistribute the 2021, 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and sign a commercial deal without ExCo approval to be assessed.

“It is my fervent hope that you will (agree) to investigate these matters of gross statutory and financial procedural violations by the President for appropriate actions,” said Bility.

“I defer to you to take the appropriate actions to save the increasing decline of our statutory governance system by exerting your authorities given you by the Caf Statutes,” the Liberian wrote in a letter to his fellow ExCo members on 8 February.

CAF’s statutes rule that only eight of the ExCo’s 23 members need to be present for such a meeting to go ahead.

Should the ExCo find Ahmad guilty of breaching Caf statutes, which state that moving any Nations Cup requires the approval of the ExCo, the former Madagascar FA president could be suspended from his role and, ultimately, expelled.

Caf’s first vice-president Amaju Pinnick acknowledged the differences earlier this month.

“When you start at an organisation which has been in the hands of someone for 29 years, you are definitely going to see things like this. Change is very difficult,” Pinnick told BBC Sport.

“We are doing everything to reduce those cracks. We’re doing everything.”

Ahmad’s term of office is set to expire in 2021.