Burna Boy unveiled as Star brand ambassador

Afrobeat sensation, Burna Boy, has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Star Lager Beer. The announcement was made at the Circa, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, 27th of January, 2019, where Burna Boy and the Star Lager brand team celebrated with a select few media, consumers and friends of the brand.

The announcement was preceded by various clever visual cues and social media content which generated massive curiousity ahead of the official unveil. Star Lager is one of the biggest brand supporters of music, and its efforts in the Nigerian music industry has seen the brand host events such as Star Quest, Star Music Trek and Star Mega Jam.

More recently, Star Lager sponsored a series of A-list musical events in the month of December, one of which included the Burna Live Concert.

Now with the announcement of Burna Boy as brand ambassador, Star Lager has once again re-established its renewed interest in the Nigerian music industry.

Burna is one of the leading artistes in the Nigerian music industry. The Afro-pop sensation had a remarkable year in 2018, and his accomplishment has exceeded many expectations.

Fresh off a hugely successful concert, Burna Boy is perfectly poised to become one of the greatest musical acts of our generation. The announcement of Burna Boy signals the beginning of an interesting brand relationship between National premium beer brand – Star and National pride and singing sensation – Burna Boy.

Speaking on the announcement, Burna Boy had this to say,

“Star is one of the most reputable brands in the country, and I am thrilled to be able to join the Star family. I often try to entertain and inspire with my music and this is a brand value I feel I can communicate with this new association with Star. I have always been a huge fan of the brand and I believe together we can inspire Nigerians to shine on to the brighter side of Life.”

Also speaking on the unveil, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, expressed his delight stating that; “We have always had strong interests in Nigerian music. The talent and the potential for greatness that our music industry possesses is truly immense. Burna Boy is, without a doubt, one of the biggest music exports from the shores of West Africa. With this new brand association, I believe we have the opportunity to use this relationship to tell the Star story and position Star as the leading brand for the aspirational Nigerian who believes he can take on the world. We are excited about this collaboration and we look forward to a very productive 2019 with Burna Boy.”

STAR is Nigeria’s No. 1 beer brand and is the first indigenously brewed beer introduced into the Nigerian market on June 2, 1949. As a national premium beer brand, Star has spent the last few decades inspiring Nigerian to shine on to the brighter side, using these core messaging to communicate the brand essence to millions of consumers across Nigeria.