Buhari’s wife canvasses peaceful elections in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT —NIGERIA’S First Lady, Aisha Buhari, yesterday urged electorate in the South South to embrace peaceful conduct and shun fighting in coming 2019 elections.

Aisha, represented by Dalapo Osibanjo, wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, gave the caution in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a rally by APC’s Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

She said, “On election days, Nigerians should happily vote for candidates of APC. After voting, wait and ensure that your votes count. President Buhari will take Nigeria to the next level.”

Coordinator of APC’s Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team in the South South, Dame Judith Amaechi, said that the region’s votes would go to Buhari.

Governorship candidate of APC in Rivers, Tonye Cole, his running mate, Chief Victor Giadom, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside and Ibim Semenitari; former managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, also graced the occasion.