Buhari’s second term, inevitable says APC NWC Member

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Deputy National Chairman, North, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu has described the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections as inevitable.



Shuaibu who is the National Coordinator of the group, Forward with Buhari FWB, an independent campaign organization initiated by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum NGF and Governor of Zamfara state, Alh. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari made the declaration in a statement Monday in Abuja.

“Everywhere we go, we intend to enlighten our grassroots and general public on the inevitable need to reelect President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term based on the good works and resounding achievements.

“There is no alternative to President Buhari in the coming elections. Therefore, in order to consolidate on the gains made so far, Nigerians should massively vote President Buhari”, he declared.

According to him, the group has embarked on an intensive grassroots campaign across the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

The campaign organization comprises mostly youths, mobilisers, sensitizers and grassroots canvassers.

Shuaibu, the group which kick-started its road show from Lagos State has been to Edo and Zamfara states. The next stop for the road show will be Kano State, he said.



While in Lagos, Edo and Zamfara States, the Forward with Buhari campaign organization said it embarked on intense road shows, stopping at various strategic points including markets and event centres to interact with the people and distribute campaign items showcasing verifiable achievements of the current administration and President Buhari as the most viable option among the presidential candidates.

The group intends to tour all the geopolitical zones before the February 16 presidential election.