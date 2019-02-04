Buhari’s endorsement by ACPN: I am not surprised – Ezekwesili

Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has said that she is not surprised by her party’s endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari



Ezekwesili who recently quitted the presidential race under the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) said,: ‘You all saw how they demonstrated their preferred brand of politics by endorsing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a classic somersault. Deceptive politics of transactions at its worst! God forbade that I should be in any way participate in such.

“Their actions last week did not surprise me one bit. My relationship with the ACPN became problematic once they faced the reality of my modest financial means that I had transparently disclosed to them from the beginning. Their mistake was that they harboured two wrong assumptions about me.

‘First, they assumed that I was one of those who served in government and had a stash of looted public funds hidden somewhere to expend on the elections. When they realized that was not the case, they made a second wrong assumption by believing that I would be willing to go and obtain foreign cash to prosecute my campaign.’

