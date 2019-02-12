Buhari will plung Nigeria into deep slavery–PANDEF

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU(CALABAR)

The National Legal Adviser of Pan Niger Delta Forum and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Nella Andem Rabana, has said that a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari would further plunge Nigeria into slavery.

She stated this in Calabar when PANDEF and its local arm in Cross River state, All Cross River Nationals Front endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

She said: “it has to be PDP all the way. It is the only hope we have. If you vote Buhari, he will take us into slavery. It is umbrella all the way.”

She condemned the lopsided appointments made by Buhari which she said favoured only a section of the country, adding that the travails of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was politically motivated and that the CJN was ambushed.

At the event, PANDEF and ACRNF said they supported Atiku’s endorsement by Nigerian elders because he has promised restructuring. Nigerian elders had on Sunday, 3 February, endorsed Atiku as presidential candidate

Also speaking at the event, the National Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, said “the declaration of support for Atiku is being done simultaneously across the Niger Delta region and other parts of the country. We have done the national endorsement for Atiku.

“We are here to do same at the grassroots. The train will also move to Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta states. We have agreed on the direction to go, and that is, to go with the only candidate that will restructure,” he said.

Another leader of the group, Senator Bassey Ewa, said the groups decided to support Atiku because “he promised restructuring within six months if elected as president.

The National Deputy Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and others present urged voters to vote for Atiku to take Nigeria out of the present enslavement by the APC-led government.

Chairman of ACRNF and former military administrator of Kwara State, Col. PAM Ogar (retd) and other leaders present also used the occasion to condemn what they described as the injustice, intimidation and trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is from the region, and said he was ambushed and hoped justice would prevail in the end.