Buhari will not cede power to Igbos- Northern Youths

…call on Buhari to withdraw from race

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA-A coalition of youths from the 19 Northern States of the country residing in southern part of the country have called on Ndigbo to ignore the promise that President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over power to them in 2023, describing it as a mere political bait to attract their votes.

The group also made it clear that President Buhari does not have the power to create an additional state for the South East, insisting that such power lies with Nigerians through the National Assembly, not in an individual.

Operating under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern States’ Youths, Southern Nigeria, CNSYSN, comprising of northern youths from the 19 Northern states but residing in Southern Nigeria, the group said that Buhari cannot give what he does not have.

According to the group “since nobody gives out what he does not have, Baba Buhari as an individual cannot cede the post of Presidency to the South East in 2023 nor has power to create an additional State for the South East because such efforts can only be decided by the entire Nigerian through the Constitution of the country and the National Assembly.

“It is hypocritical that somebody that does not trust you with mere appointments is contemplating on giving you President and a brand new state on the ground that you vote him into power again. Why didn’t start the process before now”.

Meanwhile, barely three days to the elections, the group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari “to follow the path of honour by withdrawing from his second term bid and take care of his health”.

Besides his health challenges, the group said Buhari’s administration has failed in many fronts, pointing out that they were disappointed that the “enthusiasm that propelled us liken other patriotic Nigerians to vote for Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 have fallen short of great expectations”.

In a statement signed by 19 youths from each of the Northern states which they handed over to the Abia State Coordinator of the 2019 Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, the group said that Buhari has failed in all his campaign promises, ranging from defeat of Boko Haram to worsening the nation’s economy.

On the fight against corruption, the group dismissed it as selective and named people in his cabinet suspected to have looted the nation’s wealth.