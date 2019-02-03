Buhari’ll emerge as president again- Ajimobi’s wife

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, on Sunday in Ibadan, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari would win the Feb. 16 presidential election.

The governor’s wife declared this at the first edition of the 2019 Women Intercessory Network (WIN) with the theme “Mega Tehila.’’

The WIN is a quarterly prayer and fasting session organised by the governor’s wife.

The wife of the governor also said that victory was certain for her husband, Abiola Ajimobi, who is contesting for the Oyo South Senatorial District.

She also expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would record a landslide victory at the 2019 general elections.

She, however, called on women across the nation to prevail on their children to shun violence during and after the elections.

“Buhari is going to emerge as the president of Nigeria again and Ajimobi is going to emerge as a Senator of Oyo State.

“All the APC candidates are going to win and the will of God is going to prevail in this election and in our Nation.

“APC is the party of peace and the party that can move Nigeria forward unless we want to deceive ourselves.

“This election is going to be a peaceful one, we the women of the state have prayed and God has answered our prayers because we know we serve a living God.

“I implore all women not to let their children be used for violence to disrupt the peace in the country during and after the elections,” she said.

She further urged mothers to be strong and take the responsibility in ensuring their children’s safety before, during and after elections.

In a short exultation, renowned Ibadan-based prophet, Michael Olowere, declared that the forthcoming polls would be peaceful and urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in God.

He charged Nigerians to engage in glorifying God at all times and in all situations in order to see His deliverance.

The programme, which held at the Lekan Salami stadium, Ibadan witnessed a turnout of over 3,000 women.

The women programme featured praise worship, sermon, scripture reading and special prayer sessions. (NAN)