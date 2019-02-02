Buhari will defeat Atiku in Kwara- Lai Mohammed

… says Saraki won’t recover to supervise governorship election

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin– Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate will defeat Senate President Bukola Saraki in the February 16th Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kwara state,such that he won’t recover to vote and supervise the governorship election in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed, who doubles as the leader of APC in the state also described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s allegation that aliens attended the presidential rally of APC in Kano as hogwash.

The minister spoke with reporters in Ilorin, the state capital at the sideline of the commissioning of APC secretariat.

The secretariat was donated by a Lagos based businessman and APC governorship aspirant, Mallam Yakub Gobir.

The minister said,“We are going to defeat the Senate President Bukola Saraki comprehensively in the February 16th presidential and National Assembly election. And as a result he won’t be around to even supervise the March 2nd, 2019 elections”

Inside Saraki’s ‘Diplomatic pouch’

On the PDP’s allegation, Alhaji Mohammed said: “Actually PDP is correct as the aliens they alleged graced the President Muhammadu Buhari’s rally in Kano state came from Mars and Jupiter.

“You see let me tell you that they cannot explain the cultic followership of Muhammadu Buhari. I don’t think even President Buhari can explain it. How do you bring aliens from Niger or Cameroon?

“It does not make any sense. This crowd was organic and everywhere Buhari goes that is the story.

“And while their own campaign is floundering and their camp is dwindling everyday Buhari’s crowd is increasing every day. Believe me it is a phenomenon that I don’t think he (Buhari) can explain.

“What I see in Buhari is that he has proven that the single most important thing for any leader is integrity. People who flock to Buhari’s campaign go there because they believe this is a man of integrity, he is a man who is passionate about Nigeria. This is a man who even in his very advanced age, is thinking, sleeping, dreaming and working for Nigeria.”

On the allegation of PDP that the Nigerian Army’s operation python dance in the state is designed to intimidate opposition ahead of the elections, the minister said only the guilty are afraid.

He asked “If they had not committed any crime whether is operation python or snake dance it is not of their business? Are you worried? Are you concerned? They want to keep this country safe for all of us. And anybody who says it is because of elections has something to hide.”