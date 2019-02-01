Buhari to welcome Ex-Jigawa gov to APC

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Saturday) receive the first civilian governor of Jigawa state, Ali Sa’ad Birnin-Kudu, PDP governship aspirant, Hon. Tijjani Kiyawa, some commissioners who served under PDP led Sule Lamido the ruling All Progressives Congress in Jigawa state.

The visit of the number one citizen to Jigawa state will be in continuation of his campaigns forthe February 16 Presidential election. He will also be presenting the party flag to APC gubernatorial candidate, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for governorship elections scheduled for March 2, 2019.

President Buhari will receive some PDP members into APC, notably among them are former commisoner of works and transport for 8 years under Sule Lamido reign, Engr. Baba S. Aliyu, former commissioners of water resources and special duties, Engr. Abdulkadir Jinjiri Dutse and Hon. Auwalu Harbo.

Others include former commissioners of Justice and women affairs, Barr. Yakubu Rubah and Fatima Widi Jalo. Also on the list include a female SDP gubernatorial aspirant, Hajia Rabi El-leman, zonal publicity secretary of PDP Northwest, Yusuf Adamu Babura among others.

This is the third time for President Muhammadu Buhari visiting Jigawa state from 2014 to date. The first was his electoral campaign, the second was when he commissioned projects and this time for his re election and Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar.

Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Bello M. Zaki confirmed that President Muhammadu is expected in Jigawa state to present APC flag of return for second term in office slated for March, 2019.