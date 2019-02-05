Buhari promises to secure Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to secure the country for the future.

Buhari stated this at the All Progressives Party (APC)presidential campaign rally on Tuesday in Akure.

The president, who asked the electorate for votes for his re-election, noted that if he re-elected, he would get rid of corruption in the country.

According to him, those found culpable in corrupt acts would be prosecuted.

He added that his 2015 campaign promises of revamping economy, security and fighting corruption had been fulfilled.

“Boko haram is no longer occupying those places it was in control of before our administration came in in 2015, though they are now using young girls to attack soft targets.

“But we are reassuring you that we will revamp our economy and we are making fertiliser available to farmers in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.

“Those found culpable of corruption will be prosecuted.

“We will secure the country and rid it of corruption,”he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the present administration had taken youths engagement seriously, hence the introduction of NPower initiative.

Osinbajo added that the initiative had engaged 500,000 youths, promising that the number would be increased to 1.5 million youths.

The vice president stated that the planned railway line to Akure would create job for different strata of people.

According to him, more power distribution companies will be engaged to supply power and that that the Federal Government is partnering with some solar power suppliers to provide electricity to some parts of the state.

Osinbajo recalled the federal government had partnered with Brazil to supply farm equipment that would make farming attractive to youth.

He warned electorate not to vote for another party’s candidate that would take the country back to era of corruption, saying “it was corruption that took us back”.

Comrade Adams Oshiomohle, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC),said the difference was clear between Buhari and other candidates.

Oshiomole noted that Buhari’s policy was to liberate children of the poor and ensure that Nigerian workers got the best, hence the reason for bailout funds to all states.

According to him, the APC led government is ensuring that Nigerians must produce what they eat and stop exporting job to Europe.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, assured the president of landslide victory come Feb. 16 poll.

Akeredolu said that if the party could win in 2015 general election when it was in opposition, it would handsomely win in the coming election.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, said the Buhari administration was rebuilding the country for the future.

Tinubu added that the administration had created enabling environment for the economy to thrive.

He asked electorate to vote for Buhari, saying that the president represented honesty and accountability.