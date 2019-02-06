Buhari promises adequate security for poll

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to provide adequate security to guarantee the conduct of the forthcoming general election in the country.

Buhari made the promise on Wednesday in Makurdi during the Presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aper Aku Stadium.

He appealed to the electorate not to be intimidated by turning out massively to vote for APC candidates at all levels during the election.

The president said the APC was the only party that has the capacity and political will to tackle challenges in the country.

Buhari reiterated his commitment to improving agriculture saying that recent policies had already made the sector attractive.

Speaking on the fight against corruption, the president admitted that it was quite challenging but assured that he would not relent until the country is rid of corrupt elements.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, APC, said the primary role of governors was to encourage diverse groups in their domain to coexist peacefully.

Oshiomhole, who advised the people to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Emmanuel Jime, said if given the mandate, he would pay salaries promptly.