Buhari’s philosophy similar to that of late Obafemi Awolowo- Olusola Oke

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE South-West Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organization, Chief Olusola Oke yesterday said that the philosophy of President Muhammadu Buhari is similar to that of Late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in terms of integrity and honesty.

Oke said this in Akure while addressing newsmen ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari visit to Ondo state today as part of his electioneering campaign.

“What nobody can take away from Mr. president is the integrity and this is what we need for this country to continue to move forward ” One thing we cannot take away from this government is its philosophy which tallies with the philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who believed that the resources of the state should be devoted to the welfare of the people, who believe that there must be transparency and accountability in governance. ” Therefore as Yoruba people, it is like having another Awolowo in the helms of affairs in the governance of this country. ” The President of our great party, President Buhari has been going round the country to galvanise votes and to thank people for their support and what they have done and to also request them to support him for his second term bid ”

Oke urged the people of the South-West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election.

” The All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has performed well in the last over three years, particularly in the South-West, saying the President deserved a second term.

Oke urged the people to come out to welcome him, saying the President had done well for the country. ” The railway has always being a source of transportation even in the colonial days but this sector collapse for over 40 years unattended to, but nobody can deny that this sector has been revived.

” Also the ongoing road construction across the country , the Lagos / Ibadan express road has been on the budget of the country for many years without nothing being done but that road is at the advanced stage and near completion and there are other roads being initiated across the country. “

Speaking on the endorsement of President Buhari by the two factions of pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Oke asked the group to face the cultural issues in Yoruba and leave politics for the politicians.