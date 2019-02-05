Buhari, Osinbajo arrive Ondo for campaign

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have arrived Akure, the Ondo State capital for the Presidential campaign.



President Buhari arrived Akure airport in Nigeria Air Force, NAF, Presidential jet 001 by 10:05 am and he alighted about 10:am.

The President was welcomed at the airport by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and he proceeded to the awaiting chopper, NAF-540 for the Ekiti campaign.

The Vice President also boarded the awaiting chopper Caverton, 5N-TUP to join the President at Ado Ekiti.

The two leaders are expected back to Akure for the campaign.