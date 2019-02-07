Buhari mourns death of APC supporters at Jigawa Presidentially rally

.Approves crowd management

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sadness over the tragedy that stuck at the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Jalingo, Taraba State on Thursday that resulted to the loss of lives.

Reacting to the tragic incidence occasioned by the overwhelming crowd at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, the President appealed to his supporters to be cautious so as to avoid such incidences.

He said: “I always feel very sad and distressed when ordinary Nigerians who love me and our party because of what we stand for and have done, make personal sacrifices by taking the pains to show their support, end their lives tragically.”

While appreciating the massive support he was receiving all over the country, President Buhari called for restraint on the part of his supporters to avoid such tragic incidences and improved crowd management at rally grounds.

“I want them to stay alive and witness the dividends of purposeful governance that the APC administration will unfold when they renew our mandate,” he said.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu commiserated with the families of the victims and the APC family and prayed Almighty God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.

It will be recalled that some of the supporters of the President in Borno State died during the Presidential campaign rally at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri when the roof of the podium they climbed to have a glimpse of him (Buhari) crashed.

Some of the supporters sustained spinal cord injury.