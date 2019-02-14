Buhari is sure of victory in Delta, says Mainstream Delta APC

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – LEADERS of the Mainstream Delta APC in conjunction with the President Support Council, PSC, Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, GOGAN, Buhari Youth Organisation, BYO and other Buhari support groups, Thursday stormed the streets of Delta in a road walk to mobilise Deltans to vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Saturday polls boasting that they are sure of victory.

The Chief Cyril Ogodo-led Delta APC accompanied by the Buhari 4000 Canvassers in the state and the Buhari support groups, in a last minute move, embarked on a street walk in 270 wards in the state to campaign and sensitize Deltans on the need to reelect President Buhari.

The exercise saw leaders and members of the Mainstream Delta APC across the 25 local government areas of the state trooping out in their numbers while dancing and sharing flyers as they urged electorates in the state to vote for President Buhari and the APC.

At Ward 8 in Evwreni town, leader of APC in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor charged Deltans to vote for Buahri, noting that the APC-led government has brought a lot of development to the Niger Delta, Delta state and Evwreni with the appointments of their sons into key position.

In his address to the people, Emerhor noted that Buhari has done well and therefore deserves another four years to consolidate on his achievements, stating that Buhari needs more time to fix Nigeria and set it on a path of progress.

He said: “On Saturday, every vote in Evwreni is for Buhari, because he has stood by us and has brought a lot of development to Niger Delta, Delta state and particularly the Urhobo nation, therefore he deserves our votes.”

On his part, the Executive Director, Project, NDDC, Engr (Dr) Samuel Adjogbe, told the people that a vote for Buhari is a vote for him, stressing that if they want him to continue to attract development to Delta state, they have to vote massively for Buahri.

Also speaking, the Director General of Buhari 4000 canvassers in the state and former DG of News Agency of Nigeria, Chief Imma Niboro while speaking at Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South local government area, said that it would be a sweet victory for President Buhari on Saturday because a lot of work has been done, saying, “With the work we have done so far, President Buhari will get substantial votes in Delta come on Saturday, we are very confident of a good outing.”