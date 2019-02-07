Buhari has failed Nigeria in all aspects – Titi Atiku

lSays her husband’ll unify Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—WIFE of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaja Titi Atiku-Abubakar, yesterday, expressed disappointment over the way and manner President Muhammadu Buhari is running the country.

Speaking during a town hall meetingin Lagos, Mrs Abubakar said Nigerians no longer enjoy the dividends of democracy since they voted in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

She said: “This government has failed Nigeria and we must not allow them to terrorise us during the forthcoming general elections when we will be sending them packing. They have failed us in all aspects of life and our vote is the only tool we can use to right the wrong.

“During the election, they are going to bring soldiers to intimidate us, but we need to stand by our vote and ensure it counts. As you all know, my husband is going to run an all inclusive government.

“My husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa has promised to give youths 30 percent slot in his administration while 40 percent is for women. He is going to give youths some ministerial posts so that they can learn governance.

“He is not a religious bigot, he is not into nepotism, and he is not tribalistic in nature. Atiku is a unifier and a sellable material that will unify Nigeria.”

Speaking in the same vein, former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Bode George, urged Nigerians to assess their present status before voting.

George said: “If you have been in Nigeria from age 18, ask yourself before voting whether you are better off today than before.

“If you are better, then vote for APC but if you are not then you need to vote for a reliable alternative which is PDP.”

He expressed concern over change in voting arrangement saying “they said they will do accreditation simultaneously with voting, how will you know the number of those who are accredited to vote?

“If they don’t do it properly, the rest of the world is watching, Nigeria is already a lamp that the rest of Africa is watching so we cannot afford to do what is undemocratic.”