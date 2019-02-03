Buhari, February 16 and a victory foretold

By Emmanuel Umohinyang

The much-talked about presidential election are two weeks away, but signs of the things to come may jolly well be here.

This is in view of what we have seen in terms of political campaigns across the country in the last few weeks.

From Akwa Ibom, to Delta, Imo, Plateau, Sokoto, the picture of where the pendulum is headed is becoming clearer by the day.

For those who Prophesied rightly or wrongly, the next few weeks would definitely show whether they were truly led by the spirit or filthy lucre.

This is due to the fact that every election season comes with all manner of predictions, some rather ridiculous and tainted with personal interest.

But the good thing is that the die is cast and the chest thumping by leading contenders is set to abate as the D-day approaches.

For President Muhammadu Buhari, the frenzy that has greeted his campaign this time has surely over-shadowed what we saw in 2015.

Despite starting late, the President has left nobody in doubt that he remains the most popular politician in the nation’s recent history going by the tumultuous welcome he has received where he has been since his campaign started

For instance, the crowd that attended the APC campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State has never been seen anywhere in the state since the state was created.

So massive was the crowd that the entire Godswill Akpabio Stadium was overstretched to its limit, making several thousands of supporters unable to gain entry into the stadium to catch a glimpse of the president.

This, no doubt has sent a clear message that the president would win overwhelmingly in the state as opposed to what happened in the “Land of Promise” in 2015.

It is also a pointer to the stature of the immediate past governor of the state, Obong Godswill Akpabio whose defection to the APC has changed the fortunes of the party in the state.

In fact, so confident was Akpabio in a recent press interview while reflecting on the recent campaign rally in the state that he declared that President Buhari would win the coming election in the state within three hours.

Judging by on-going rallies of APC, one can safely take it further by saying the president would win nationwide within three hours of voting.

The picture is just too glaring for the doubting Thomases who initially taunted the president that he could not embark on a campaign.

If what happened in Akwa Ibom was mind-blowing, what about the unprecedented crowd that thronged the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State?

So massive was the crowd that for the first time, President Buhari could not address the gathering as part of his campaigns. He only managed to wave to the crowd and had to be smuggled out of the arena by the security agencies from the state and Abuja.

To say the least, the show of affection was mind-boggling as supporters clung to the president’s official vehicle, shouting ‘sai Buhari’, Sai Buhari.

What about Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s Sokoto State? No doubt, the reception was tumultuous, and one that would not be forgotten in a hurry in the PDP- controlled state

From the Airport down to the city, the ‘Seat of the Caliphate’ would surely not forget the visit in a hurry.

All over where the President visited, one thing that is evident is that this president is greatly loved by the ordinary Nigerian.

Even with the very harsh condition, they never failed to demonstrate that they have implicit confidence in him at every point.

And thankfully, the president has never failed to re-assure them that the trust they have in him is not misplaced.

At every opportunity, he preached the message of hope, of a better tomorrow, of a better Nigeria.

It is usually about his promises of 2015 and his plans to consolidate on his achievements in the next four years in critical sectors of the economy.

The icing on the cake is that even in states where there are still issues arising from the last party primaries, the major actors have agreed to work for President Buhari’s second term.

Even leading lights of the opposition including governors have keyed into this all-important project because the undisputable fact is that President Buhari is the man needed to take Nigeria to the next level.

No doubt, these have rubbished the propaganda machinery led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is trying to link the president with a rigging plot. That this devilish plot is dead on arrival is a fact, going by the tremendous condemnation the accuser and his accusations have received in the last few days.

Nigerians have by this declaration told Obasanjo in very clear terms that they will not touch the ‘bad message’ he is trying to sell to them for his personal interest.

With the massive support and the indices on ground, we may well be congratulating President Buhari on yet another victory even before the February 16, 2019 Presidential election

Umohinyang is a Lagos based social commentator