Buhari congratulates new NLC president ‘Wabba’

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday congratulated Mr Ayuba Wabba on his re-election as President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja equally congratulated other members of the National Executive Committee for their election and re-election.

The president said he looked forward to working closely with Wabba, NLC Central Working Committee (CWC) and the National Executive Council of the Congress to fulfill the extraordinary promise of partnership between government and labour.

He wished them a successful tenure.

Wabba was returned unopposed as the President of NLC by delegates at the 12th Delegates Conference of NLC on Wednesday in Abuja.

The new executive will lead the workers’ union from 2019 to 2023.