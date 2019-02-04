Buhari committed to implementation of FUPRE Act – Agbi

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Dr. Goodnews Agbi, Monday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the implementation of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE Act.

Reacting to the reports credited to the Coalition of Urhobo Youths Organization, CUYO, threatening to withdraw support from Buhari over the delay in the implementation of the FUPRE Act, Agbi, said “Buhari has directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to reach the appropriate parastatals to commence implementation of the Act with immediate effect.”

Advising CUYO to shun it’s planned protest against the non implementation of the Act and vote massively for Buhari in the forthcoming general election, he said the President meant well for the Urhobo people and the Niger Delta at large.

He said: “Successive administrations did not sign the bill into law, but Buhari, because of his interest and love for the Urhobo nation and the Niger Delta region did not hesitate to do the needful when he came on board with collaboration with APC leaders like Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Chief Frank Kokori and the late Senator Francis Okpozo.

“Leaders of APC in Delta like Kokori are making efforts to meet with Kachukwu to fast track the implementation of the Act in the next few weeks.”