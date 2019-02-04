Buhari commends Sweden’s humanitarian assistance to victims of insurgency in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja hailed Sweden for its humanitarian assistance to victims of insurgency in the country.

Speaking during a farewell visit to the State House by the outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Inger Ultvedt, the President said Nigeria can today speak of the well-known humanitarian spirit of the Swedes, helping the poor and assisting displaced Nigerian communities to return to their normal lives.

“You are well-known for helping the poor. You should extend our gratitude to your country for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in helping the victims of insurgency in their moment of suffering,” he said.

President Buhari wished Ambassador Ultvedt, who is leaving Nigeria ahead of the scheduled end of her tour due to health reasons, quick recovery.

The Nigerian leader expressed the hope that given her active duty tour and knowledge of Nigeria, Ambassador Ultvedt would upon full recovery, come back one way or the other to help in deepening bilateral relations.

The outgoing Ambassador, who said she found her two-and-a-half-year stay in Nigeria very interesting and rewarding, listed the highlights of her achievements to include, assistance to Internally Displaced Persons in 10 camps in the North-east paid for by Swedish taxpayers, as well as other forms of humanitarian and technical support all over Nigeria.