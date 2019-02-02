Buhari cannot handover 2023 presidency to Igbo – Youth Movement

By Emmanuel Aziken

THE Igbo Youth Movement, IYM has said that it was unimaginable for President Muhammadu Buhari to handover the presidency to an Igbo person in 2023 if he cannot trust an Igbo person with sensitive security position in his government.

Founder of the group, Evangelist Ugochukwu Uko in a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard warned that a vote against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP would only assist the All Progressives Congress, to return to power in 2023.

Noting that the election is an opportunity to halt official discrimination, he said: “We will all permanently put away the hatred and mindless division established in the land almost four years ago through the infamous 97%/5% official policy, that is threatening to destroy our country.

Asserting that there were “a legion reasons why no reasonable voter should vote for Buhari,” on account of alleged sectionalism in appointments, he said it was unimaginable how he would hand over power to an Igbo person in 2023 if he wins re-election this February.

“People who have no scruples, trumpeting such blatant falsehood, are actually only confirming their hatred for Ndigbo. Our sons and daughters who join in repeating such lies because of filthy lucre, are nothing other than traitors.

“Any voter, who votes for any other candidate aside Atiku Abubakar on February 16, is only assisting General Buhari, to cling onto power. I repeat that any vote not cast for Atiku, only benefits Buhari and that will be calamitous. “Ndigbo resident in all the 36 states and Abuja are hereby reminded of the historic duty to return Nigeria to the path of justice, equality, equity, fair play and level-playing field for all, in the hope that the search for true nationhood begins in earnest, by explaining to your kinsmen, the great need to vote Atiku Abubakar on February 16,2019.”