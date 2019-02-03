Buhari, Atiku fight over 7m Igbo votes in north

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AHEAD of the February 16 general elections, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have intensified efforts to grab the about seven million votes of Ndigbo in the northern part of the country.



While attempts are made to ensure that Buhari get the endorsement of Ndigbo in the north, there appears to be disaffection amongst the leadership of Ndigbo in the area over what they described as grand plot by a former National Vice Chairman of PDP, South, Nze Ozichukwu to hijack the Atiku’s campaign in the north.

This development it was gathered has made the Igbo leaders in the area to contemplate endorsement of President Buhari despite the general adoption of Atiku by the parent body of the apex socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.



It was alleged that the suspended Secretary of the Igbo apex group, Barrister Okwukwu had embarked on recruitment drive with the support of one of the Ministers from the South East to pay a visit to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa with the aggrieved Igbo leaders in the north to declare their support for the President despite the Ohaneze endorsement of the Atiku election.

More details soon