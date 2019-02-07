Buhari assents to Competition and Consumer Protection Bill

It will expand economy, support SMEs – CPC boss

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

There are indications that consumers of goods and services in the country may soon be receiving a more robust protection and redress from unwholesome products and services.

The director general of the Consumer Protection Council CPC, Babatunde Irukera, gave this indication yesterday as President Mohammadu Buhari assented to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill, thereby making it the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2019.

He stated: “We at the Consumer Protection Council will engage every tool and provision in this new law, and any other enactment for the protection of consumers to ensure fair treatment and respect for Nigerian consumers.”

Commenting further on the implication of this development, Irukera said, “By this, Nigeria has promulgated perhaps the most prolific legislation for promoting consumer confidence, choice and fair pricing. By the same token, the law deepens the framework for encouraging and supporting small and medium scale businesses by ensuring a playing field that eliminates entry barriers and operational obstacles which prevent sustainability and profitability.

“By this law, the Federal Government has cemented the most needed efficient and transparent framework for meaningful and credible disposition of public enterprises, expanding economic growth and assuring shared prosperity. As a leading market in Africa, a vibrant competition framework is a key tool in reducing poverty, increasing value for money and ensuring consumer satisfaction.

“This demonstration of fidelity to consumers and citizens while continuing to promote Nigeria as a leading destination for investment is an outstanding achievement, and a historic milestone in the development of Nigeria and prioritization of her people both from consumer protection and economic competitiveness standpoints.