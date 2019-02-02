Budget impasse: Adebule in closed-door meeting with lawmakers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, yesterday, paid an unscheduled visit to members of the state House of Assembly, over the 2018 and 2019 budgets imbroglio between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the state.

Though, the main reason the deputy governor visited the Assembly was not disclosed, a source said it was not unconnected with the impeachment plot by the lawmakers, in order to reach a truce in the interest of the state.

The meeting, was aimed at reaching an amicable settlement of the current disagreement between the two arms of government, particularly, Governor Ambode.

According to the source, the lawmakers, initially refused to attend to the deputy governor on the insistence that the governor must appear in person and not by proxy.

It was gathered that after much interventions, the deputy governor was granted a closed doors meeting with a committee of the house, with Speaker in attendance.

Recall that a group, sympathetic to the governor, Wednesday stormed the House of Assembly Complex to protest lawmakers’ plan to impeach the governor.

The protesters numbering hundreds wanted the lawmakers to shelve the plan immediately, in the interest of the masses.

The protest came barely two days after the lawmakers threatened to impeach Ambode if he failed to explain reasons for his alleged financial misappropriation within seven days.

36 out of 40 lawmakers of the house, at the plenary on Monday, unanimously agreed that the Governor’s action, which includes; spending without recourse to the House and other sundry allegations, violated the 1999 Constitution. Aside the protesters, another group, Lagos Liberation Movement, LLM, has vowed to resist the move to impeach Ambode.

The protesters, under the aegis of Lagos Peoples’ Assembly, LPA, barricaded the entrance of the State House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, displaying placards, expressing their dissatisfaction over the lawmakers’ action against the governor.