BSO UK calls for investigation into VP’s chopper crash

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) United Kingdom chapter, has called for an investigation into air mishap which involved Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo on Saturday.

Mr Joseph Adebola, leader of the chapter made the call in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The helicopter, in which the Vice President was traveling, crashed landed in Kabba, Kogi, where he had gone for the party’s Next Level engagement.

The Vice President, his aides and others in the helicopter survived the incident unhurt.

“Our attention has been drawn to the near tragic crash in Kabba, Kogi, of the helicopter carrying our Vice President and eight other persons on Saturday.

“The fact that it happened close to our elections calls for serious concerns which we feel should not be taken for granted,” he said.

He added that the crash should not just be brushed off, urging that relevant authorities should immediately institute an investigation into it.

“The investigation should be thorough and done without bias and the findings should be made public.

‘’This incident could have had huge repercussions for the country if it had resulted in fatality

“The fact that it happened two weeks to the general elections and to no less a personality than the sitting Vice President, could have derailed our nascent democracy,” he said.

He stressed the need for the country to imbibe the culture of investigating occurrences that had the proclivity of affecting the country adversely.

Adebola added that one or two lessons could be learnt from such investigations, help proffer solutions as well as avert future occurrence.