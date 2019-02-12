Breaking News
Breaking: Two Presidential candidates endorse Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the Presidential election slated for Saturday, Presidential candidates of the Peoples Coalition Party, PCP, and the All Grass Alliance, AGA, Nicolas Felix and Chuks Nwachukwu have dropped their respective ambition in support of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku Abubakar

In a ceremony currently going on in Abuja, the two called on their supporters to rally behind Atiku, saying his capacity to provide a new direction for the country informed their decision to subjugate their ambition, in the interest of the nation.

Details later…


