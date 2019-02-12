Breaking: SDP expels Jerry Gana, suspends Donald Duke

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has, Tuesday, expelled and suspended the two contenders to its presidential ticket, Jerry Gana and Donald Duke, respectively, over alleged anti-party activities.

This was made known to newsmen by the party’s director of media and publicity, Yemi Akinbode, during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The party said it suspended Donal Duke for disrespecting it while it expelled Jerry Ghana for engaging in anti-party activities. Jerry Ghana was also accused of setting up a parallel National Executive Committee in the party.

Details soon…