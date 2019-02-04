Breaking: Retired Generals endorse Buhari’s re-election

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – RETIRED Military officers from the army, navy and air force on Monday endorsed the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The generals are 13 major generals, eight Air Vice Marshal (AVM), two Rear Admirals, 12 Brigadier Generals, nine Air commodores, eight Commodores and 17 former military administrators.

They were led by former military administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rted) who is heading Presidential Advisory Committee for the elimination of drug abuse in the country.

Some notable retired officers in attendance include former President Goodluck Jonathan’s minister of police affairs. Navy Capt Caleb Olubolade, and former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Jubril Ayinla.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/02/buharis-second-term-inevitable-says-apc-nwc-member-2/