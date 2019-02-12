Breaking: Police to arrest any officer with VIP on election day – Acting IGP

By Anthony Ogbonna

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned that no police officer must be found moving around with any Very Important Personality, VIP, on Election Day. He said any police officer found moving around with any VIP on election day, whether in uniform or mufti, will be arrested.

Adamu, gave the warning while speaking at the public presentation of a partnership between Transition Monitoring Group, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, Police Service Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, among others.

The acting IG also raised the alarm saying that “…we have heard that a lot of fake uniforms are being brought into the country.”

He therefore said that the security agencies would monitor ad hoc staff that could easily be manipulated, “especially National Youth Service Corps members.”

Mr. Adamu assured Nigerians of proper security during the election days.

According to him, “Everyone has a civic responsibility in ensuring peaceful and credible elections. Election materials must be secured. Electoral officials, domestic and foreign observers must be protected.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has rolled out the ways stakeholders should conduct themselves. On our part, we assure the nation that all electoral materials will be secured and the electorate will be allowed to cast their votes without monetisation.

“No police officer is allowed to move around with any VIP on election day. Anyone, who does so in uniform or mufti will be arrested.”