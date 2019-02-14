Breaking: Police arrest 2 men in Kano with 14 sacks of ‘fake’ ballot papers

The Kano Police Command says it has arrested two suspects in possession of 14 bags of fake specimen ballot papers in Kano metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who made the confirmation to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, said the suspects were apprehended around Metro Police Area Command.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Feb.13, Wednesday evening by some police officers attached to Metro Area Command in the metropolis.

Haruna said during interrogation, the suspects said they came from Jigawa state, adding that the materials were meant for sensitization and orientation purpose.

“The ballot papers are specimen, so they are not genuine ballot papers,” he said.

He said investigation was still ongoing as the case had since been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Development (CID). (NAN)