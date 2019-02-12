Breaking News
Breaking: PDP sues Buhari for allowing two foreign governors at his Kano rally

On 8:03 pmIn News, Politics by TonyComments

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing two foreign Governor from Niger to attend his campaign rally in Kano state.
In the suit, PDP is asking a federal high court in Abuja to determine whether the presence of two foreign governors from Niger Republic is not a violation of Nigerian electoral constitution.

Two governors from Niger, Issa Moussa of Zinder and Zakiri Umar of Maradi, attended the president’s rally on January 31 in Kano.

Details soon..


