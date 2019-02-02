Breaking: Osinbajo speaks after chopper crash

By Nwafor Sunday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Saturday spoke to Nigerians after his ghastly air accident.

Osinbajo whose accident shocked many and threw Nigerians into a confused psychological state, thanked the almighty God for delivering him and boasted that his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, would continue with their ‘Next Level’ engagements and plans for Kogi State.

His words, “All thanks and glory to God, the chopper we boarded today from Abuja just crash landed in Kabba, Kogi State, and the entire crew plus myself are all safe. We are continuing with our Next Level Engagements and plans for Kogi State.”

Recall that Osinbajo’s chopper crashed at Kabba, Kogi state while going to campaign in the state. He had the accident along with his crew.

Report from his aide Laolu Akande has it that the Vice president and his crew are safe and hearty.