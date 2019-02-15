Breaking: Onnoghen appears at CCT,  mounts dock for trial

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Following the bench warrant that was issued against him, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday, appeared before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, to face charges the Federal Government entered against him.

Onnoghen who arrived the court around 9:30am, mounted the dock immediately his case was called up.

The Mr. Danladi Umar-led panel had on Wednesday, ordered key security agencies in the country to arrest Onnoghen and produce him for trial.

The CCT gave the order on a day the suspended CJN who was accused of failing to declare his assets as prescribed by the law, for the fourth time, refused to appear before the tribunal to enter his plea to the six-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

FG had in the charge marked CCT/01/2019, also alleged that Onnoghen operated foreign bank accounts in contravention of the code of conduct for public officials.

Specifically, the CCT Chairman, Umar, had directed the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, to execute the arrest warrant to ensure that Justice Onnoghen was brought before the tribunal on the adjourned date.

