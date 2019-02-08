Breaking: No road will be closed for Buhari’s visit – Lagos Govt.

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Lagos state government has announced that no road in the state will be closed ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Ladi Lawanson, made the announcement on Friday.

Recall that on Thursday, the state government had announced that movement on 18 roads in the state would be diverted because of the president’s visit.

Some of the roads earlier announced to be shut include:

Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere Lawanson/Itire /Tejuosho road Apapa/Costain road Abebe village Eric Moore road Eko Bridge/Apongbon Marina road Ikorodu road Mobolaji Bank Anthony way Old Toll Gate/Third Mainland Bridge/Obalende Airport road Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway Agege Motor road Jibowu area Yaba/Muritala Mohammed way Iddo/Otto Herbert Macaulay way Adekunle and Ijora Olopa.

But the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Lawanson, said no disruption of normal activities would take place on any road in the state.

He, however, urged residents to desist from the Teslim Balogun Stadium where the president would hold his campaign rally if they have no business along that axis.

