Breaking: Nigeria not stranger to electoral violence – Gen. Abdulsalami

By Anthony Ogbonna

Former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on Thursday, said although Nigeria is not a stranger to electoral violence, he however, cautioned politicians against inciting violence during the general election.

He urged all political gladiators in the country to ensure that peace reigns in the country and that the they should work to ensure that the elections would be free, fair and credible.

Gen. Abdulsalami gave the statement at a one-day on-going peace conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja, with the theme: “Peaceful elections and national development.”

According to him, the immediate past Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonahan, kept his words when he said that presidency is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

Gen. Abdulsalami however urged all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful nation because, according to him, “Without peace, there would be no nation, and without a nation, there would be no election.”

His statement goes thus:

“The period of election in the country is often tension-soaked because of the competition involved. Nigeria is not a stranger to electoral violence. Jonathan kept his word that his presidency is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“He graciously conceded defeat, he saved the country from falling into political crisis. Nigerians and indeed, the world are praying that the election would be peaceful. Without peace, there would be no nation, and without a nation, there would be no election.”

Details soon…