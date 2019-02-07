Breaking: NANS storms FG, ASUU meeting venue, demands end to strike

—-Says about 22m students about to be disenfranchised

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Thursday, stormed the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, where the Federal Government delegation was meeting with the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, demanding that the ongoing strike be called off.

The students’ union members had tried to forcefully enter the secretariat and to the conference hall of the ministry of Labour and Employment where the minister, Senator Chris Ngige, was leading the government team in the conciliatory meeting but were stopped by security agents.

However, three persons, led by Danielson Akpan, were allowed to enter and meet with the parties.

While the meeting was going on, in the conference hall of the ministry, the students stayed outside chanting solidarity songs.

Akpan said, “We are here to make a statement to say enough is enough. The handshake has gone beyond the elbow. A lot of politics is played with our destiny. We demand that our campuses must be opened. This strike must be suspended today (Thursday). There is no need to prolong anything.

“They should sit down and resolve this issue. If they are hungry, we will go and buy food for them. Twenty two million students are about to be disenfranchised (in the forthcoming elections).