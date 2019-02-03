Breaking: Kidnapped Taraba CPS regain freedom

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa has been released by his abductors after spending four days in captivity.

Senior Special assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu confirmed this to Vanguard via telephone.

He said the CPS was released in the early hours of Sunday and has been reunited with his family at the time he spoke with Vanguard around 10 am.

Breaking: Chris Brown released from Parisian police cell

He also said the CPS freedom was unconditional, as no ransom was paid to secure his release.

It would be recalled that Mijinyawa was abducted last week Wednesday along Bali- Gembu road, while heading to the Mambilla Plateau.