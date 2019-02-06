Breaking: Infantino sole candidate for FIFA presidency in June vote

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to serve a second term after world football’s governing body said on Wednesday he would be the only candidate for June’s vote.
The 48-year-old has been in charge of FIFA since February 2016.
