Breaking: Infantino sole candidate for FIFA presidency in June vote

On 12:42 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel Okogba

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to serve a second term after world football’s governing body said on Wednesday he would be the only candidate for June’s vote.

Infantino
Fifa President, Gianni Infantino

The 48-year-old has been in charge of FIFA since February 2016.

