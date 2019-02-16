Breaking: INEC speaks on postponement of Nigeria’s election

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following rumours that it has postponed the General election scheduled for Saturday, February 16th, 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has spoken on the issues.

3,187,988 people eligible to vote in Katsina – REC

As journalists keep vigil at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has informed the newsmen that the commission has taken a decision after a crucial meeting attended by the chairman and 12 national commissioners.

Top officials of the commission had, earlier on, gone into a crucial meeting at its headquarters, following concerns that some electoral materials were destroyed in some states while also, some available electoral materials were yet to get to some other states.

As a result of the crucial meeting, fears were and are still being nursed in some quarters as to the fate of the election as the situation keeps pointing to a possible postponement of the election.

This is following INEC’s complaint of some technical constraints it has faced few days to the election which may have affected its preparations for the conduct of the elections.

However, when prodded to clarify on whether the election would hold or if it had been postponed, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi simply said, “A decision has been taken, but you’d have to hear from the horse’s mouth.”

Stay with us as we bring you the updates…