Breaking: INEC meets with Nigeria’s Former Heads of State

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: In the aftermath of the postponement of the 2019 General Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the electoral umpire is right now meeting with Nigeria’s former Heads of state, ostensibly to address concerns regarding the development.

The commission had fixed a stakeholders meeting for 2pm at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, but Sunday Vanguard gathered that the stakeholders’ meeting could not immediately commence because of the parley with the country’s former leaders.

“The Chairman and National Commissioners would have been here, but they are currently meeting with former Heads of state. But they will soon be here,” Oluwole Osaze-Uzi, INEC’s Director of Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison told the stakeholders.