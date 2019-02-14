Breaking: Hoodlums set Anambra police station on fire, free prisoners

By Anthony Ogbonna

Some hoodlums have allegedly set on fire, a police station in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums also set free some prisoners after beating up some police officers, reports have claimed.

Photos from the scene show that the police building was almost, totally burnt while at least two police patrol vans were equally burnt.

However, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said, “It’s a case of fire incident for now until the contrary is proved through discreet investigation.”

He said “the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura is presently at the scene for on the spot assessment.”

“He ordered the DC Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to conduct a thorough investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Details soon…